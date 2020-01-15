art

You'll Love This Museum so Much, You'll Want to Buy the Art

You won't want to leave this interactive art museum that evolved out of a thrift store and it's 60 years' worth of goods. Including works from high profile artists, this museum allows you to explore art like never before.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
greensbororecyclingartmuseumslocalishmy go to
ART
Carlos Correa mural dedicated to teen who lost cancer battle
Traumatic car accident leads NC man to new talent
This man turned his love of chainsaws into art!
Hunt continues for stolen sculpture worth $11,000
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bellaire HS shooting victim identified, student charged
Garbage truck dumped man's body in SW Harris Co. processing plant
Parents outraged HISD dodged questions about HS shooting
Dreary, cloudy conditions and record warmth today
Judge blocks Pres. Trump order on refugee resettlement
MD Anderson in urgent need of type O blood donors
Celebrate 'Guys Night Out' with the Rockets
Show More
Popular chain Voodoo Doughnut debuts in Houston to hungry crowd
House votes to send Trump impeachment to Senate for trial
Shriners Hospitals for Children to close in Texas Medical Center
Tip-toe through this new Texas-Tulips location
Ex-boyfriend shoots woman before taking his own life
More TOP STORIES News