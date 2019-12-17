food

Mate Conmigo Brings Traditional South American Drink to California!

Gabriela Simoni has lived in California for over 20 years and was always looking for a slice of home, her native Argentina. She found her community through Argentinean restaurants and friends but one thing was always missing, a "materia," so she started her own and called it Mate Conmigo. Mate is a traditional South American drink made from the leaves of the Yerba maté tree, which grows mainly in Northern Argentina but can also be found in Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Southern Chile and Southern Brazil!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesteasfyi drinksfoodlocalish
FOOD
Where to find the freshest hot dogs in town!
This Life-Size Gingerbread House Is Made of Real Cookies and Candy!
The Original Alamo Tamales: Some of the best tamales you'll ever eat!
SPONSORED: Cooking with ABC13: Learn how to make Hawaiian Fried Rice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Robbers scared off by man's gun-toting wife in west Houston
Man shot on Facebook Live confronts shooter at sentencing
H-E-B opens Third Ward's new grocery store in 3 decades
Devyn Holmes: Facebook Live shooting victim reaching milestones recovery
Amazon blocks third-party sellers from using FedEx shipping
These laws go into effect in Texas on Jan. 1, 2020
Free tuition offered to Texas students at this university
Show More
Chilly Tuesday with freezing temps possible Wednesday morning
Mattress Mack, Astros star play Santa with toy giveaway
Truck hits I-10 E bridge and keeps going, leaving concrete on road
Fire rips through Mexican restaurant in NE Houston
Possible mercury detected at more W. Houston businesses
More TOP STORIES News