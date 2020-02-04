Bingo in the Heights: This is not your grandma's bingo

Just a few years ago, the Thursday night bingo games at the SPJST Lodge 88 in Houston, Texas attracted 100 people.

Now more than 700 people of all ages show up every week!

You'll see 21st birthday parties, 50th wedding anniversaries or just co-workers unwinding after a long day.

It will only cost you $10 to play 12 games, and you could win up to $600.

Players say there are no tricks, just luck.

Everyone is friends with each other until someone yells "Bingo!" and the boos start.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
games
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EDM artist Marshmello, Lizzo to take RodeoHouston stage
Big chill: Major temperature drop is on the way for Houston
Pregnant woman shot in home invasion near Katy
SPONSORED: Houston SaberCats will play here in 2020
Houston super-freeway could speed up commute by 20 mph
FICO credit scoring changes: What to do to now
5.0 magnitude earthquake hits southern Puerto Rico
Show More
Passenger aboard cruise tests positive for coronavirus
Shannen Doherty says she has stage 4 breast cancer
Dunkaroos: How the 90s snack is making an epic comeback
Ill. woman says she lost more than $5K in fake boss email scam
Peter continues to reward drama on 'The Bachelor'
More TOP STORIES News