localish

You can rent out this Kensington bookstore for your next date night

KENSINGTON -- The Head & The Hand bookstore in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia is offering couples the opportunity to rent the bookstore for a date night.

The $65 package includes an hour and a half alone at the store, candles, wine, and the option to bring your own dinner!


The package has become so popular that the date nights are booked through May.


Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kensington (philadelphia)wpvibe localish philadelphialocalishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
Shipping containers repurposed for outdoor dining
Former inmate turns his life around with launch of luxury shoe brand
Freedmen's Town Farmers Market is a hidden gem
You can now get your Wawa classics without leaving your car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
JJ Watt announces he's leaving the Houston Texans
JJ Watt no longer a Texan, but legacy in Houston cemented
Historic ice storm possible for Houston area
Houston-area school and college winter weather plans
13 vehicles involved in crash on icy Magnolia road
Winter weather problems reported on Houston-area roads
How to keep control of your car if you hit black ice
Show More
SW Freeway-610 West Loop road work brings lane closures
Trump lawyers decry impeachment as political vengeance | LIVE
Tips to avoid getting turned away from vaccine appointment
ABC13 answers your top winter weather questions
3rd stimulus check for $1,400 clears House committee
More TOP STORIES News