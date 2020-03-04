my go-to

Women-Owned Tequila Brand

CHICAGO -- Fino Tequila is one poison you won't feel too much the next morning.

The women-owned tequila brand founded by Sonali Patel and Jana Iyer is made with 100% agave.

Fino in Spanish means fine, smooth, and high-quality. It also stands for the Chicago-based company's motto of "Failure Is Not an Option." The acronym dates back to the '50s during the Apollo 13 mission.

Fino offers three different tequilas that include repasado, blanco, and anejo. All of them are made in a distillery in a small town called Arandas in Jalisco, Mexico.

For more information, visit Fino Tequila's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomexicobusinessalcoholmy go tolocalishwomen
MY GO-TO
This Houston hat store will make you feel like a real cowboy!
Have you ever heard of a tuba museum? It's right here in Durham
This trendy African clothing store gives back to the Philly community
Carolina Tiger Rescue gives tigers and big cats a second chance at life
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rain and showers moving across our area
Owner ticketed after his dogs attacked a League City woman
California officials announce 1st COVID-19 death in state
Toyota adds 1.2M vehicles to fuel pump recall
Alex Trebek gives update on 1 year after cancer diagnosis
Woman finds out plant she's watered for 2 years is fake
$100,000 check to fight COVID-19 signed by Pres. Trump
Show More
Joe Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas
Wrong-way driver dies in Baytown crash
Houston's Superdelegate could be in center of convention battle
Texas Election 2020 results
After 6 hours, Houston man finally gets to vote at 1:30 a.m.
More TOP STORIES News