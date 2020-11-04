localish

Chicago woman turns garden into giant altar for Day of the Dead

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO -- A Chicago resident turned her garden into a big alter for the Day of the Dead, and it's got hundreds coming to check it out.

Isabel Hernandez has been a Pilsen resident for over 30 years. Every year, she created a big alter, or ofrenda, to remember her loved ones who have passed away. This Mexican tradition happens Nov. 1-2.

Hernandez said she created the alter to show her community this wonderful tradition of keeping family members' memories alive. She also said it's her way of attempting to influence the younger generations to practice and pass down Mexican traditions.

"This is a celebration of life. We are honoring their lives. That is why we put on alters with all the food that they used to enjoy," Hernandez said.

She said with the help of her mother, it took Hernandez eight days to decorate her garden for Dia de los Muertos and Halloween.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagopilsenmexicolatinalatinolatino lifemexicanall goodlocalishwlshispanic heritagehispanic
LOCALISH
Market on wheels brings fresh produce to communities in need
Long Island woman is shearing animals across the country
Prasek's Family Smokehouse is a must stop for its smoked meats!
Tie-dying joggers encourage children with autism to volunteer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Abbott says no lockdown coming despite soaring COVID-19 cases
1 killed in crash on FM 1960 in Atascocita
What can save the Texas budget? Pot and slots, analysis suggests
HPD Sgt. Sean Rios laid to rest today
Trump pays $3 million for recount of 2 Wisconsin counties
Dr. Seuss-inspired 'Hou-Ville' coming to downtown Houston
7 fields seeking remote employees into 2021
Show More
Prosecutors want 2017 teen's arrest in George Floyd death trial
Tomball ISD staff to receive bonus for work amid pandemic
Rockets 'willing to get uncomfortable' with their stars, source says
After a cold start, here's how quickly it warms up Wednesday
Harris Co. judge calls new virus trends 'alarming and deadly'
More TOP STORIES News