Witches paddle for a good cause!

MEDFORD LAKES -- A group of New Jersey ladies brewed up a plan to raise money for a good cause.

"Knowing how much I love Halloween and how active our community is, I jumped right on it, organizing the event," said Brooke Allen-Watson, who got the idea from a friend in another city.

Dressed as witches, these ladies floated throughout Medford Lakes using broomsticks as paddles.

The charity event benefits the local Lions Club, which claims to be the largest service club organization on earth.

"It's really important, especially going into this Christmas charities time," said Suzy West, Vice President of the Medford Lakes Lions Club, one of New Jersey's largest.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of their 118 members mobilized to deliver groceries throughout the community.

Their Lions Club also hosts food banks and charity events such as the Witches Paddle, which benefits roughly 100 area families.
