Wilson's Whirligig Park has catapulted the community into the national spotlight

Wilson, North Carolina's story has captivated the imagination of the country. Farm machinery repairman, Vollis Simpson, began making gigantic kinetic sculptures at his family farm in Wilson County when he was nearing retirement age. He kept making his "whirligigs"-seven days a week-until about six months before he dies at the age of 94. The story of Wilson's campaign to use the renowned whirligigs to recharge its downtown has catapulted the community into the national spotlight.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishmy go towtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Many employees' take-home pay to increase next month
9 Houston-area districts go back to school today
Mornings and evenings are about to feel more comfortable
SPONSORED: This 2020 Head Start program is now open for enrollment
2 hostages released after Austin-area officer involved shooting
$700K raised for 5-year-old shot and killed while riding bike
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
Show More
Mother shot while sitting in car with son on Ella Blvd.
FDA approves cheaper, faster saliva-based COVID-19 test
Washington Football Team hires first-ever Black president
Here's a recap of the news you need for Monday, August 17
Mural reading 'Cannon's Life Matters' honors murdered 5-year-old
More TOP STORIES News