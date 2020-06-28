abc13 plus richmond rosenberg

ABC13 Plus: The stories behind these popular BBQ spots in Richmond and Rosenberg

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- Richmond and Rosenberg have been called the "Twin Cities," even though each town has its own pride.

But what they do share is great barbecue. And you'll see why.

We take you to Schulze's Bar-B-Que in Rosenberg and The Swinging Door in Richmond, where you'll see how each restaurant got started and why people say the food is some of the best in the world.
