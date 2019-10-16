Whole Smoked Alligator Is Snappin' in Chicago

Four-foot seasoned alligators stuffed with chicken thighs and smoked? We'll bite!

Chef Brian Jupiter shows us how he does it at Frontier in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.

Frontier is known for their whole-animal wild game service.

"It's quite a spectacle once the alligator does get the restaurant floor," Jupiter said. "Phones are out, people are in somewhat of an awe."

Jupiter said Chicago residents and visitors looking for an adventurous, unique experience should stop by his restaurant.

"If you're looking for fun, come to Frontier," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows robbers attacking couple before killing husband
Astros' starting pitchers set for shifted Games 4 and 5
Astros players explore New York City on their day off
Astros star calls Yanks' fans 'disrespectful' for throwing debris
Teen's first words are 'Go 'Stros' after hit-and-run injury
Fall returns! Get ready for a 20-degree temperature drop
Dad murdered by intruders while inside home with family
Show More
28 years later: Remembering the Luby's massacre
ROCKET FUEL: New classic and upscale dishes at Toyota Center
Photographer captures breathtaking photos under water
Researchers using fitbits on cows to monitor activity
Legendary Houston heart surgeon's items up for auction
More TOP STORIES News