sports

New Ram's Skydeck Experience Features 360-Degree Views of L.A.

There's a new fan experience at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Casa Mexico Sky Deck offers Rams fans a premium experience from atop the stadium with 360-degree views of the city, lounge spaces, exclusive concessions and a unique sports bar vibe. The new shaded deck is a go-to venue for boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya, who partners with Casa Mexico Tequila. The signature dishes and cocktails served at the the Sky Deck rival many of LA's top restaurants and bars.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesnational footbal leaguelos angeles ramsfootballsportslocalishmy go to
SPORTS
Serena Williams' smashed tennis racket to be sold at auction
Ravens harass Watson, beat Texans 41-7 for 6th straight win
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely after helmet hit
Olympic hopeful finds new passion after devastating crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lamar HS student in hospital due to possible 'vaping overdose'
District judge under indictment plans campaign
Multiple agencies involved in hazmat drug operation
Flames emit from plane engine, makes emergency landing
Pawn shop customer shot while trying to stop robbers dies
UNSOLVED: 'Princess Blue' found dead on gravel road nearly 30 years ago
In-N-Out is finally here. So what's on the menu?
Show More
In-N-Out's neighbors: Other new shops and restaurants opening
Woman says officer told her to follow him before sex assault
3 over-the-top food trends you have to check out
Before your next trip, make sure to download these 5 apps
Rewind! Houston's Lizzo was in 'Friday Night Lights'
More TOP STORIES News