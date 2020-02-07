Are bugs good protein? California-based Don Bugito wants to change the way we snack

By Chris Bollini
SAN FRANCISCO -- Don Bugito, the Prehispanic Snackeria, specializes in serving up edible insect snacks in both savory and sweet flavors. Whether you want to try chile-lime crickets or spicy mealworms, the San Francisco-based company is looking to enlighten people about the benefits of eating insects. Owner Monica Martinez admits that eating insects in the United States may seem strange, but that's not the case in other countries. 80 percent of the world consumes edible insects!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscosan mateosnackssnack foodbusinesssmall businessfoodretailbugsshoppinglocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man's death is 3rd in deadly blast, lawyer claims
3 major roadways in Houston closed this weekend
Coach's repeat use of racial slur under investigation in FBISD
Ice cream shop owners fight back against robber
Rapper OMB Bloodbath arrested on gang charges while in court
No engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash, NTSB says
Pig parts spill onto Hwy 59 after big rig crash in Rosenberg
Show More
AJ Hinch: 'Fair question' if Astros' WS title tainted by scandal
7-year-old cancer-fighter gets police honor after passing
Roughnecks and XFL bring more football to Houston this weekend
Warmer temps as we head into the weekend
Video games to fitness class: Here's a list of FREE things to do
More TOP STORIES News