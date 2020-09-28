Voodoo Doughnut is not your typical doughnut shop

HOUSTON, Texas -- Voodoo Doughnut was started by two friends who joked they were bent on "world doughnut domination." Now 20 years later, they have 10 locations around the country, including Houston, Texas.

The shop offers more than 50 different styles and flavors. They have the "Bacon Maple Bar" with maple frosting and full bacon strips on top, the "Tangfastic" with vanilla frosting, Tang, and marshmallows, and the "Ring of Fire" with cinnamon sugar, cayenne pepper, and dried red chili pepper for decoration.

Voodoo Doughnut has experimented with a lot more flavors, but they're not all hits. They had to stop selling a NyQuil doughnut after a call from the FDA.

The business has built a cult following over the years, with many dedicated customers. Some people love the doughnuts so much they get married in the store!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfoodsocietydoughnutsktrkrestaurantsbite sizelocalishdonuts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Monday morning's cool front ushers in a week of fall weather
Person in wheelchair hit and killed on Westheimer
Why 1/3 of parents say they're avoiding flu shots
Houston man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child
Amazon sets Prime Day dates with deals starting now
Key takeaways from Trump's tax returns report
Say Their Names traveling memorial arrives in Houston today
Show More
Lake Jackson under boil order after brain-eating amoeba concerns
Houston march for Breonna Taylor brings out dozens
Brazoria Co. under disaster declaration, Abbott says
Quiet across the Atlantic... for now
3-year-old hit by car in north Harris County, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News