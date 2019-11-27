Visit This Drive-Through Window in Gary, Indiana for a Prayer

Skip having to get out of your car and get in line for a prayer! Gary Indiana pastor Morris Stokes makes prayer easy because all you have to do is Drive UP!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 injured in refinery plant explosion in Port Neches
What's burning in the refinery explosion in Port Neches?
TPC plant explosion shatters windows, knocks down ceilings
Stephen F. Austin stuns Duke with 85-83 victory
Driver caught on video terrorizing family in road rage incident
Galleria Christmas tree lighting returns and holiday traffic too
How to spot fake reviews on Amazon
Show More
Man looking for good Samaritans who saved him from accident
2 storm systems impact Houston over the next 4 days
Trump donates 3rd-quarter salary to help fight opioid crisis
High speed rail threatens eminent domain for rural landowners
Riders treated to Thanksgiving dinner aboard NYC subway
More TOP STORIES News