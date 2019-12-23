Visit Candyland in Downtown Chicago

If you're looking for a family-friendly pop-up this holiday season, you could visit the Two-Zero-Sweet pop-up shop at Virgin Hotels Chicago.The pop-up store is full of life sized candy, gourmet handmade goodies and even an edible wall covered with interchangeable treats.Two-Zero-Sweets is hosting a series of events throughout the holiday season, including a cookie decorating class and ugly sweater bedazzling night.If you want to check out it, act fast. The pop-up closes January 14.