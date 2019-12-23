Visit Candyland in Downtown Chicago

If you're looking for a family-friendly pop-up this holiday season, you could visit the Two-Zero-Sweet pop-up shop at Virgin Hotels Chicago.

The pop-up store is full of life sized candy, gourmet handmade goodies and even an edible wall covered with interchangeable treats.


Two-Zero-Sweets is hosting a series of events throughout the holiday season, including a cookie decorating class and ugly sweater bedazzling night.

If you want to check out it, act fast. The pop-up closes January 14.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
holidaychristmaslocalishcandy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 home invasion suspects dead after resident opens fire
Baby boy dies of flu in northwest Harris County
DNA test could confirm soon if baby is murdered mom's daughter
16-year-old accused of killing his 21-year-old girlfriend
Mayor invites Lizzo to be recognized by city for accomplishments
4 gifts you can order that will arrive by Christmas
Gorgeous start to your week, but here's what Christmas will bring
Show More
Purple Heart veteran comes out of coma just in time for Christmas
Hazardous green ooze found seeping onto highway
California grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect
Macy's at Memorial City Mall robbed in smash-and-grab heist
VIDEO: Tiger charges little boy visiting Dublin Zoo
More TOP STORIES News