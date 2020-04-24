Virtual ventriloquist keeps kids smiling during quarantine celebrations

Marian Gehman started practicing ventriloquism when she was just 8 years old.

Normally, she visits schools and does birthday parties, but now she's in quarantine.

When a family member asked for birthday shoutouts for their daughter via Facebook, she got out her puppets and started making videos for kids who have birthdays in quarantine with no way to celebrate.

Along with her puppet Chester the Mouse, they do birthday requests every day; they just need the child's name, age, and interests. For more information visit, Marianandfriends.com.
Report a correction or typo
