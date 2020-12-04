WATCH
Track coach breaks record for running 4.5 miles while dribbling basketball
Running a four-and-a-half-minute mile is undoubtedly impressive - but doing so while dribbling a basketball seems nearly impossible. That's exactly what one UNC track and field coach did on November 18th, breaking the world record.
