Class of 2020: UH grad shares journey of his recovery from shooting to earning degree

HOUSTON, Texas -- The COVID-19 pandemic has changed graduation for millions of students, but one University of Houston senior is just thankful to be alive and earn his diploma.

Desaviour Ikner started college at Southern Illinois University on academic and athletic scholarships. But during his sophomore year, he was robbed and shot.

"I was just sitting there in a puddle of my own blood," Ikner said.

Ikner couldn't walk for several weeks and had to withdraw from school. He spent the next three semesters in rehab, hoping he would be able to come back stronger and better than ever.

Ikner eventually recovered and said, "I was so happy when I got my swag back in my walk."

Ikner ended up transferring to the University of Houston and received more scholarships, had travel opportunities and is debt-free as a college graduate.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonuniversity of houstoneducationcommunity stronggraduationgraduation 2020all goodcollegeclass of 2020ktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
George Floyd's body expected in Texas this week, sources say
Newborn baby dropped off at fire station in Crosby
NHC raises storm chances in Gulf to 70%
A few cooling downpours today
George Floyd's son joins Bryan protesters in demonstration
Semi-truck drives through crowd of protesters in Minneapolis
George Floyd's brother condemns violent protests, asks for peace
Show More
Several Walmart stores close early after threats of looting
President Trump took shelter in White House bunker as protests raged
Police chief in California takes knee with protesters to honor George Floyd
HPD Chief offers police escort for George Floyd's funeral
Mayor apologizes to protester trampled by officer on horse
More TOP STORIES News