localish

Twin Sister Nurses Retire Together After 42 Years of Helping Others

Twin sisters with a combined 84 years of experience worked their final shifts earlier this month in Montgomery County.

Mary Housher and Bertha Campbell are identical twin sisters who worked at Abington Jefferson Health together for 42 years.


They are finally retiring together after so many years saving lives to spend more times with their families during the pandemic.
"Sometimes, I will take care of a patient and bring the patient over to Mary and they'll be like, 'What's going on here?'" she said.


Bertha is a labor and delivery nurse; Mary helps new babies and moms.

A proper send-off after more than 40 years on the job would usually mean a big retirement party. That can't happen with the pandemic, but the twins say they're getting a gift much better than that; they get to see their families.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
abington townshipmore in commonwpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Get your cup of joe and donate to a good cause at Coffee Closet!
Music teacher performs for empowerment and compassion
People's Choice Beef Jerky donated thousands of bags of beef jerky.
Girl Scouts are helping displaced families during the coronavirus crisis.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Pence, coronavirus task force hold briefing
2 people missing after Coast Guard rescues girl from water
Inside look at Houston hospital with COVID-19 patients
Supreme Court: Some employers can refuse to offer free birth control
Parents will have more back-to-school choices, TEA says
EPA approves first 2 surface disinfectants tested to kill coronavirus
Family says hospitals turned away grandma battling COVID-19
Show More
Wide receiver catches child thrown from burning building
UH researchers create air filter to catch, kill COVID-19 virus
Harvard, MIT sue to block ICE rule on international students
ABC13 Morning News for July 8, 2020
Comedian speaks with mayor after his daughter was shot
More TOP STORIES News