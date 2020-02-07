The Turducken is the ultimate centerpiece for a big feast!

If you're looking for a Southern-twist on a big feast, look no further than the Turducken! Say what?!

A turducken is a chicken, inside of a duck, inside of a turkey and it's an explosion of Cajun flavors that the people at Hebert's Specialty Meats in Houston have been perfecting since 1984.

The creation, which can be difficult to make, is also a favorite of NFL Hall-of-Famer John Madden, and if you take just one bite, it might become your favorite, too!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
holidayfoodthanksgiving
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pig parts spill onto Hwy 59 after big rig crash in Rosenberg
AJ Hinch: 'Fair question' if Astros' WS title tainted by scandal
'Highly intoxicated' driver accused of killing man on scooter
A cold start to your Friday but it won't last
Maleah Davis: Public asked to wear pink, bring bubbles to party
ABC13's Morning News - February 7, 2020
3 major roadways in Houston closed this weekend
Show More
Meet the HPD officer who fights crime on and off the streets
Fatal pit bull dog attack survivor remembers horror
Social Security scammer targets woman with phony call
The movies that could win Oscars 2020 best picture
9-time Oscar host Billy Crystal says he doesn't like no-host trend
More TOP STORIES News