localish

Tractor Tech of the Future Is Now A Reality

By Tim Sarquis
What happens when you combine a tractor with a Tesla? As the automobile industry is turning its head to climate conscience consumers, the Agriculture industry is beginning to do the same.

Thousands gathered at the World Ag Expo in Tulare, CA to see the latest and greatest Ag has to offer. One of those things, cleaner and cheaper Ag equipment. Come along as we show you how farmers and engineers are combining forces to create the cleanest and smartest tractor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tularetulareagricultureworld ag expotechnologytulare countyfarminglocalish
LOCALISH
Oxnard volunteer honored by community for his amazing service.
Can the best Pizza in LA be made in a Parking Lot?
Students Move Domestic Violence Victims Free of Charge
Meet the Chalk Artist
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Molson Coors conference in Houston cut short after shooting
6 dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors facility
Personal trainer with flu symptoms on life support
Trump names Pence to lead US response to COVID-19 threat
Coronavirus sparks concern in Houston after CDC warning
2 Texas neo-Nazi members accused of threatening journalists
Prepare for a light freeze by sunrise
Show More
County to change system after 13 Investigates GPS monitoring
Glass installer helps end police chase on West 610 Loop
Carjacking suspect found hiding in Katy home during search
Woman accused of leaving boyfriend in suitcase to die
Ex-HPD officer may have given false evidence against 69 people
More TOP STORIES News