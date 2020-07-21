localish

Husband and wife turn love for honey into buzz-worthy business

TOMBALL, TX -- Kelly and Matthew Brantley prove following your dream can lead to great things. The Tomball, Texas couple turned their bee-keeping hobby into a buzz-worthy business. The couple started in 2012 with two beehives. They now have more than 100 in 8 different locations. The couple sells the honey from the hives, but they also use it for their meadery.

The Brantley's opened Thirsty Bee Meadery in 2019, and it's quickly grown into a local favorite. The business got a big boost during the COVID-19 pandemic as customers went looking for local honey. Many people were buying in bulk through the couple's website and trying their crisp and refreshing mead.

If you would like to learn more, visit thirstybeemeadery.com.
