The Times Vintage thrift shop, set in former newspaper building, now a chronicle of the past

GREENPORT, New York -- Lizzy Sweigart has been thrifting since before it was cool and has always collected rare treasures that catch her eye.
She knew someday she would own her shop, but it was a distant dream. However, the dream finally became a reality when she and her dad opened up The Times Vintage in 2013.
Seven years later, her storefront has become a community staple in Greenport, where customers are always amazed at Sweigart's latest vintage finds.
"I think most of the stuff they have here is just absolutely timeless," said Doug Defeo, a customer. "It's just so much fun to shop here."
The store is housed in a former newspaper building in this quaint North Fork village, which seems fitting in that her store serves as a chronicle of the past. The shop starts with a giant room of wall-to-wall records from artists of every genre. Then you enter the heart of the shop, which feels like a 1970s daydream.
"I think it's a great thing that a lot of young people are turning to thrifting and buying used things because it's just better for the environment," said Verona Penalba, a customer. "As a society, it connects us through the times, and it's just like beautiful on many levels."
The bright colors and retro style of the store are a sight to see while customers browse the aisles, turning back time with every treasure they find.
Throughout the years, Sweigart has collected and thrifted clothes ranging from the Victorian era to the late 1990s.
"I want this place to be a happy, uplifting experience," Sweigart said.
One of Sweigart's favorite parts about running the shop is the people she gets to meet.
During the peak of the pandemic, she had to close her doors but kept in touch with her loyal customers by posting her latest finds on Instagram.
She's happy to have her doors open again where shoppers can be transported into another decade while admiring the antiques around them.
