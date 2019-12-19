beer

The First Female Brewmaster in Los Angeles!

When the Three Weavers Brewing Co. opened back in 2014 they made history by becoming the first brewery in Inglewood. They also made history by hiring the first female brew master in Los Angeles. Three Weavers operates by its motto "It's more than beer. It's community." by continuously donating to local and national charitable organizations and by bringing the community together one beer at a time. Located close to LAX this brewing company is a great place to stop by and have a locally crafted beer before leaving the city or as you return to the city. You can follow Three Weavers Brewing Co on Twitter @ThreeWeavers and on Instagram @ThreeWeavers
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inglewoodcraft beerbeerlocalish
BEER
Brewery promises Gerrit Cole plenty of beers if he stays
Springer's Astros beer ready for tapping: Where you can get it
Brewery makes comical World Series bet with D.C. beermaker
Try 24 craft beers inspired by your childhood favorites
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: House votes to impeach Trump for abuse of power
If President Trump is impeached, what's next?
GOP holds moment of silence for 2016 election
Sex assault victim begged Conroe priest to leave, she recalls
Houston's 'Be Someone' graffiti over I-45 gets wiped out
Community gathers to honor fallen Nassau Bay officer
Prepare for another freeze and frost Thursday morning
Show More
What is a snow squall?
Video of woman firing gun from car posted to Facebook Stories
Former Cleveland ISD student accused of terroristic threats
UH under 1-year probation after NCAA investigation
Where Houston's top HS athletes are going to college
More TOP STORIES News