This Young Mans Culinary Wish Comes True, Bon Appétit!

A boy with a rare skin disease with aspirations of becoming a chef, gets the dream of a lifetime by the Italian Consulate, a cooking lesson and meal from a world-renowned chef. Nicky spends most of his T.V. time watching Food Network and other cooking channels and on this day he gets to put that passion to action. Chef Luigi Fineo taught Nicky how to make the dessert classic tiramisu and tasty pasta with a Parmesan cheese cream sauce!
