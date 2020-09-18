abc13 plus east end

Pancho Claus wears a zoot suit and delivers 10,000 gifts to kids year-round in a lowrider

HOUSTON, Texas -- Richard Reyes first took on the role of Pancho Claus in 1981, and now he and the character are one and the same.

The Houston, Texas man first played the Hispanic version of Santa Claus in a play and wanted to give the role personality. He performed a poem and replaced the iconic red suit and reindeer with a zoot suit and lowrider cars.

Reyes continued to play Pancho Claus year after year and would visit a few dozen families every holiday season to deliver gifts and cheer. But he has become a Houston icon with the role for nearly four decades.

He now hands out more than 10,000 gifts to kids in need each year. He also gives back year-round in the community.

Reyes has battled his own obstacles in finding the Christmas spirit. He has suffered three heart attacks and lost a home to flooding. But he always finds the joy in life and will do whatever it takes to help someone else.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonholidaycommunity stronggiftsabc13 plus east endchristmasabc13 plusall goodktrkgood newslocalish
ABC13 PLUS EAST END
New mural in East End holds powerful message
Popular burger joint in the East End fuels the community
Meet H-Town's spray paint Picasso!
Postman's passion for oranges kick starts East End folk art
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wrong-way crash sends 18-wheeler flying off I-45
Tropical Depression 22 expected to become Wilfred
Rehab owner offered drugs to patients for sex, police say
91-year-old professor goes viral in online teaching photo
US to block TikTok, WeChat downloads starting Sunday
Global coronavirus cases top 30 million, tally shows
Man found shot to death inside burning SE Houston home
Show More
Pine Sol now approved to kill coronavirus on surfaces: EPA
Pet scams on the rise as adoptions skyrocket amid pandemic
Humidity drops ahead of tropical system in Gulf
Kyle Rittenhouse named as 'hero' in school assignment
Argument between 2 families leads to triple shooting
More TOP STORIES News