localish

This tattoo studio is believed to be haunted!

This New Jersey Tattoo Studio is believed to be haunted.

Sophia Wescott is the owner of Zone 13 Tattoo studio in Deptford, NJ.


She says that the studio used to be vacant when she and the co-owner started renovating it for use.

That's when the strange occurrences started happening.


There has been the sound of footsteps on the stairs when no one is around, strange noises, cold gusts of wind, and customers report feeling as if they're being watched along with unexplained taps on their shoulder.

Would you get a tattoo there?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
deptford townshipwpvilocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Heroic Gardens steps into the backyards of veterans in need
Witches paddle for a good cause!
Cheesesteak meets pizza in an epic foodie collaboration
Barrier-free COVID testing and mental health screenings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sergeant killed in N. Houston is 2nd HPD death in 3 weeks
What to know about Sgt. Sean Rios, the HPD officer killed
Gov. Abbott calls for vote-counting and recounts to continue
Texas heads to SCOTUS to overturn Affordable Care Act
AMC Studio 30 has permanently closed after more than 20 years
Humidity drop is on the way with next weak front
Ulta to open beauty shops at Target stores in 2021
Show More
New Southmore Bridge set to reopen today
Eta spinning in eastern Gulf while Theta forms in the Atlantic
Abortion, marijuana among TX legislation filed Monday
Vatican faults many for McCarrick's rise, spares Francis
Woman killed after man shot at her with AK-47, police say
More TOP STORIES News