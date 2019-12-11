food

Are you a Churroholic?

Churros are crunchy, soft and sugary handmade desserts that keep everyone sweetly in the loop! This Southern California company creates a variety of warm churro flavors served with ice cream. Made in a tear-shape, the churros are dipped in matcha, chocolate, or white chocolate glaze. The freshly-made churros are a perfect bite of dessert heaven! Located in South Gate, these tasty treats are delicious and instagram-able! Stop by and try their most popular flavor combonations like the Cookies and Cream Churro or the Matcha Fruity Pebbles!
Visit them at: Churroholic
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
foodmexicandessertsbite sizelocalish
FOOD
These tortillas have been Flamin' Hot "Cheetofied"!
White Castle frozen burgers recalled due to possible listeria
This San Francisco Restaurant Takes Matcha to the Next Level
Neighbors give Turkey Leg Hut 'last chance' amid suspended lawsuit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect linked to 2 bodies, 1 of them found near church, arrested
Ayesha Curry's Houston restaurant abruptly shuts down
Here's how cold it will get tonight in Houston
Couple sued by HOA over flower beds could face up to $100k in fees
Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
Son 'turns to Ted' for answers to find relative's body at cemetery
'Mama Bear mode': Mom helped catch robber who held up 2 girls
Show More
Couple shot at while driving on I-10 in east Houston
Troopers praise young twins who rescued selves from deadly crash
Texas A&M campuses to become smoke, tobacco free in 2020
Final full moon of the decade to rise at 12:12 on 12/12
Gary Sinise takes kids of fallen service members to Disney World
More TOP STORIES News