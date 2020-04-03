abc13 plus

Single mother goes from housekeeper to successful pastry chef

At Yummy Tummy Pastries in Humble, Texas, every custom cake is made with love by the hands of owner Letty Martinez.

Times weren't always this sweet for Martinez and her children though.

The mother of four found the courage to leave an abusive marriage, raise her young children on her own and turn her part-time passion into one of the most popular cake shops and bakery's in the Houston area.

Because of Martinez's hard work and sacrifice, all four of her children, now adults, are the first generation in the family to graduate from college.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
foodabc13 plusbe localish houstonktrkabc13 plus humblefeel goodbe localishlocalishmy go to
ABC13 PLUS
Mom and son duo make iconic street art in Houston
Popular patio bar offers tropical paradise in the middle of Montrose
Unicorn-themed dessert bar serves up magical treats
Taste the island life at this tiki-inspired Houston restaurant!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother's Day shooting leaves 6 injured, including 5-year-old
Missing man last seen clinging to boat near Galveston
Fugitive accused for 2018 indecency with a child act
Woman seen driving over headstones at Houston cemetery
The week ahead starts sunny, ends stormy in Houston
SPONSORED: David Nuno is whipping up some Cuban Guava Pastries!
Houston bakery offering free cakes to graduating students
Show More
Typhoon Texas is looking to fill 1,000 jobs
When will Clorox wipes again be plentiful in stores?
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
At least 1 pulled from rollover crash on I-10 feeder
Judge wants Elon Musk to bring offices to Fort Bend County
More TOP STORIES News