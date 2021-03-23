localish

Stop Asian Hate donuts sell out and spark conversation

FRISCO, Texas -- Detour Doughnuts and Coffee in Frisco is known for its gourmet doughnuts. Last week it added a new donut to its menu - a glazed doughnut covered in yellow frosting with "#StopAsianHate" written on top.

"I am an Asian woman and I am an Asian-owned business," said Jinny Cho, the owner of Detour Doughnuts and Coffee.

Cho was born in South Korea and raised in Texas. She said it's been tough during the pandemic hearing about the increase in hate crimes against Asians in the U.S.

"We need to show up for our people, and this is the best way I know how," she said.

Cho is donating the money from her #StopAsianHate doughnuts to the Support the AAPI Community Fund.

Her #StopAsianHate doughnuts sold out quickly last week with customers driving to her shop just to get one. Cho feels the strength and support from the community, and she hopes her doughnuts can bring productive conversation and awareness.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasracismasian americanasian american & pacific islander heritage monthlocalishdonuts
LOCALISH
Cherry Blossoms bloom in La Canada Flintridge
Lynwood discount store creates buzz
Coffee with a purpose
NJ Veteran serves organic dog treats on wheels
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Watson's lawyer says 1 of 16 claims against QB was 'consensual'
Photos of migrant detention center highlight Biden's border secrecy
Man accused of sexually assaulting woman he met online
Haze over Houston reducing air quality
Watch ABC13 and Texan Live's Game of the Week
Houston Art Car Parade revs up new experience for 2021
Texas adults, regardless of age or health, can get vaccine soon
Show More
Tracking COVID-19 vaccine doses across Houston
Hang on to that COVID-19 vaccination card -- it's important
Biden eyes $3T package for infrastructure, schools, families
Doctor confident in AstraZeneca vaccine despite concerns
Vaccinated nursing home residents can now receive more visitors
More TOP STORIES News