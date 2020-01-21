This Program Is Creating a Safe & Healing Space for Chicago Teens

CHICAGO -- The MAAFA Redemption Project is a faith-based program working to make a difference in West Garfield Park.
West Garfield park has the lowest life expediency in the city at 69, according to MAAFA Redemption Project executive director and co-founder Marshall Hatch Jr.
MAAFA recruits emerging adult men to invest in them with housing, employment, educational opportunities! The project creates a plethora of opportunities for young men who are looking for a second chance.
Hear from members who say the program helped change the course of their life.
For more visit www.maafachicago.org
