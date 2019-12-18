This Pop-up workshop takes all the work out of holiday shopping

Attention busy parents! There is a new pop-up to help make the holidays a little easier.

This brother and sister duo are Santa's little helpers! Forget turning your house into a workshop during the holidays. "Sleigh" will wrap, store, and even deliver your gifts for you!

They have the magic touch to make your gift special, such as gift wrapping designed to look like famous Philadelphia icons like Gritty.

The family business just started this year in Ambler, Pennsylvania, but they hope to use their newfound success to make Sleigh a nationwide service.

Sleigh for Gifts | Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community gathers to honor fallen Nassau Bay officer
LIVE: House nears evening impeachment vote as Trump cries foul
If President Trump is impeached, what's next?
GOP holds moment of silence for 2016 election
Former Cleveland ISD student accused of terroristic threats
Houston's 'Be Someone' graffiti over I-45 gets wiped out
Whooping cough outbreak closes Houston school until January
Show More
UH under 1-year probation after NCAA investigation
Driver injured when METRO bus crashes into pole
World-renowned Montrose artist folds her way to perfection
Highly sought-after Arabic program teaches more than language
How personal tragedy help build photo preservation service
More TOP STORIES News