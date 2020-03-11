Kim Harari is celebrating life, fitness and three-plus years of being clean. And she has her love of fitness to thank for being alive today.
The Philadelphia personal trainer was a star athlete in high school until she got hurt and became addicted to pain medication.
After a year's long battle, she found her love of fitness could help her beat addiction. now she's paying it forward by helping others find their best selves through fitness.
This personal trainer overcame her drug addiction with fitness
