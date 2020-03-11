This personal trainer overcame her drug addiction with fitness

Kim Harari is celebrating life, fitness and three-plus years of being clean. And she has her love of fitness to thank for being alive today.

The Philadelphia personal trainer was a star athlete in high school until she got hurt and became addicted to pain medication.


After a year's long battle, she found her love of fitness could help her beat addiction. now she's paying it forward by helping others find their best selves through fitness.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
drug addictionall goodfeel goodlocalishall good news
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UNPRECEDENTED: RodeoHouston cancelled
Montgomery County coronavirus patient attended BBQ Cookoff
Houston and Harris Co. to declare emergency over coronavirus
What to do to get a ticket refund for RodeoHouston
What school districts and colleges are doing about COVID-19
Map of confirmed US and world coronavirus cases
What you need to know about events canceled, postponed in Houston-area
Show More
Houston rodeo to fulfill scholarship promise to students
What we know about 14 COVID-19 cases in Houston area
Get your coronavirus questions answered by experts
WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic
Houston megachurch pastor pleads guilty in investment scheme
More TOP STORIES News