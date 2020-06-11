Non-profit takes fitness online for underserved communities during COVID-19

The non-profit FIT4THECAUSE focuses on bringing health and fitness to low-income communities.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, founder Cindy Rakowitz, and the FIT4THECAUSE team were doing fitness and nutrition classes in hospitals, schools and senior living facilities from the northern parts of Ventura County all the way to the east San Fernando Valley. With group gatherings no longer being an option, they had to think of other ways to keep people fit.

"She's (Cindy) encouraging us, now what she did was when all this stopped it didn't stop her...(Cindy) said, 'How can we do this, how can we bring these lessons' and she set up a studio and she does them via Zoom," said Irene Miscione, a volunteer for the organization.

Zoom has become a great tool for schools, gyms and even family reunions, and Cindy said there's even more opportunities with going virtual.

"What's really exciting whereas people would think that outreach would've shrunk, we're reaching people from around the world now. I had someone take a class with me from Poland," said Cindy Rakowitz, founder of FIT4THECAUSE.

Classes like dance, Zumba, yoga and nutrition counseling are just a few of the services they offer and if you would like to learn more visit fit4thecause.orgfit4thecause.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcmore in commonlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City of Houston plans on moving 2 Confederate statues
Judge Lina Hidalgo reveals COVID-19 threat level system
Ship Channel Bridge closed to traffic in both directions
Woman ran from pimp when she was hit and killed, HPD says
Missing 9-year-old walked away with groceries, HPD said
The spreading disaster: What happens next with COVID?
Some Texas cities waiting a month for COVID-19 test results
Show More
Dow sinks 1,800 as COVID-19 cases rise, deflating optimism
Breonna Taylor police report gives few details, some wrong
Task force created to help families avoid eviction
4 teens go grocery shopping for neighbors most at risk during pandemic
More Houston restaurant employees test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News