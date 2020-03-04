Stylish Pooch is adding swag to your dog's wag

It's time to add some swag to your dog's wag!

Stylish Pooch is a mobile dog grooming service in Philadelphia, Pa, which comes to you to give your dog a fresh look that is sure to grab eyes.


The owner, Rahanna Gray is known for the outrageous cuts and colors she does for her four-legged clients. She does everything from mohawks to rainbow-colored dogs to animal prints.



Stylish Pooch Mobile Grooming | Instagram | Facebook
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiadogspetsanimalslocalishsecretly awesome
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rain and showers moving across our area
Owner ticketed after his dogs attacked a League City woman
California officials announce 1st COVID-19 death in state
Toyota adds 1.2M vehicles to fuel pump recall
Alex Trebek gives update on 1 year after cancer diagnosis
Woman finds out plant she's watered for 2 years is fake
$100,000 check to fight COVID-19 signed by Pres. Trump
Show More
Joe Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas
Wrong-way driver dies in Baytown crash
Houston's Superdelegate could be in center of convention battle
Texas Election 2020 results
After 6 hours, Houston man finally gets to vote at 1:30 a.m.
More TOP STORIES News