localish

This seafood market is helping fishermen affected by the pandemic

Fishermen have been struggling during the COVID 19 pandemic.

Since several restaurants have closed, there has been less of a demand for fish causing the fish market to completely collapse.


Fish that were once selling for $4 dollars are now selling for 50 cents, a price we haven't seen since the '80s.

The Shore Fresh Seafood Market & Restaurant is hoping to help the fishermen by buying from them directly and selling to the local community.


During the first weekend, they sold over seven tons of fish! The local community experiencing what fresh fish tastes like and helping the fishermen keep their boats running at the same time. #BeLocalish

Shore Fresh Seafood Market & Restaurant Facebook | Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
point pleasantfyi phillywpvibe localish philadelphialocalishbe localishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
Bucktown spa caters to infants
Blogger delivers pointed response to mean comments online
Glampers add glamorous touch to local RV camping getaways
Grief Gate highlights magnitude of loss to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shelter-in-Place order issued after 3-alarm fire in SW Houston
Dr. Fauci doubles down on advising goggles
Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence
Teen arrested in Twitter hack that hit Obama, Gates accounts
Mayor announces 2nd Houston rental help program
As $600 unemployment benefit ends, what other help is there?
2 longtime Houston bars closing due to COVID-19
Show More
6 retired HPD officers indicted in Harding St. botched raid case
Family of woman killed in own driveway not giving up hope
A weak front could bring strong storms late today
Houston doctor says he's fighting 2 wars: COVID-19 and stupidity
Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available
More TOP STORIES News