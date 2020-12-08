localish

This man ran the equivalent of Mount Everest on the famous Rocky steps

By 6abc Digital Staff
PHILADELPHIA -- Ever since he turned 50, Mark Gibson has been challenging himself to do one crazy thing every year.

He has run from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia and rode a skateboard from Washington, D.C. to Ottawa, Canada.


Now, at 60 years old, he's tackling what he calls the Rocky Mountain Everest Challenge.

The challenge is his attempts to run the equivalent from sea level to the top of Mt. Everest and then back down to sea level again on the famous Rocky steps at the Philadelphia Art Museum.


That's up and down the stairs 880 times. He's doing the challenge to raise money for Alex's Lemonade Stand to help the fight against childhood cancer.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpviall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Popular BBQ restaurant started with $50 church donation
Dragon School turns blank walls into works of art
'Elf on the Shelf' drive-thru aims to give people a safe way to enjoy the holiday
Chef with Down syndrome perseveres in the kitchen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
RodeoHouston 2021 now scheduled for May 4 - 23
14 Fort Hood soldiers fired or suspended over violence at base
Poll shows 63% willing to take COVID-19 vaccine in US
There are already 200 road rage shootings in 2020, HPD chief says
Deputies investigating deadly crash on FM-2920 in Spring
Sunny Tuesday before storms return Friday
Jalen Hurts is now an NFL starter in his rookie year
Show More
SCOTUS rejects GOP bid to halt Biden's Pennsylvania win
US regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data
Nurse loses job over TikTok video
American Airlines now offering COVID-19 self-testing kits
Texas attorney general sues 4 election battleground states
More TOP STORIES News