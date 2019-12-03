This Loyola College Student Fought Breast Cancer and Won

This Loyola college student's journey to recovery will inspire you.

Anna Wassman said she was about three months away from graduation when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.


Wassman said she didn't have any family history of breast cancer, so her diagnosis came as a shock.

"Being here at Loyola and actually graduating on time was one of my biggest goals that I set for myself, and I think that's what got my through my diagnosis and the beginning parts of going through breast cancer treatment," she said.


Wassman said it isn't just about grades, homework or school.

"It's really making sure that you are actually OK and can move forward from this place holding on to those values and actually becoming the person you're supposed to be," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man posed as doctor and raped student, prosecutors say
2 fronts coming this week: Here's how it could impact you
Christmas tree thieves caught after slow speed chase
Girl with autism loves trash day so much, she's part of crew
Pres. George HW Bush's service dog statue unveiled
Jimmy Carter hospitalized with urinary tract infection
Football player takes to field with dogs after losing both parents
Show More
ABC13 Evening News for December 2, 2019
Student in custody after shooting at Milwaukee-area school
Man who fell asleep in restroom after wedding shot multiple times
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
6 ways to save even more cash on Cyber Monday
More TOP STORIES News