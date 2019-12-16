This Life-Size Gingerbread House Is Made of Real Cookies and Candy!

There are gingerbread houses you can look at, and then there are gingerbread houses you can walk into. The display at Fairmont San Francisco is so massive, pastry chefs need to start baking the gingerbread in July! Oh, and yes, the house is edible.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hotelfoodmy go tolocalishcandy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom of alleged cop killer and her boyfriend back in custody
Grab a jacket! Cold front brings in rain and cooler temps
19-year-old arrested in mercury spill at Houston shopping center
Heroic dog dies while saving sleeping family from house
Why your ride on Hwy 290 could get smoother starting today
Remains of 3 people found during renovations at the Alamo
Meet the women competing on next season of 'The Bachelor'
Show More
DPS aims to reduce wait times at driver license offices
AMBER Alert issued for San Jose girl, dad accused of stabbing mom
Amber Alert issued for 2 kids last seen playing in front yard
Astros, Star Wars fans' force for change for children with autism
Report: Facebook tracks in-store purchases, targets users with ads
More TOP STORIES News