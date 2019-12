This is the world's largest man cave!

What do you do with an infinite budget? Build the world's largest Indiana Jones man cave, that's what! Built by Monster City Studios , nothing was left to the imagination, including a two ton military truck hanging above the bar! Hidden somewhere in Fresno, CA, The Temple of Vroom is every Indiana Jones fan's dream. Come along as we get a firsthand look at a man cave so secret (and expensive), friends and family of the owner are sworn to secrecy!