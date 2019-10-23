This Is the Fastest Pumpkin Carver in the World

Steve Clarke holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest pumpkin carving.

The teacher from Bryn Mawr didn't start carving until he was 30 years old but quickly found he had a talent for carving. Not only is he a speed carver, he also creates works of art on pumpkins like Edvard Munch's "Scream" and the Mona Lisa.

He credits his pumpkin carving fame with making him a better teacher and providing opportunities his students might not get elsewhere. Localish brings you his story in the video above.


Check out more local videos from Localish here.
Watch Localish across the country: ABC Shows Localish
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bryn mawrhalloweenholidayfyi phillylocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Standoff ends with off-duty deputy shooting himself inside home
Judge issues new psych evaluation for Santa Fe shooting suspect
Newlywed Astros fan killed hours after watching team win ALCS
Lance McCullers to Astros fan unable to return cap: Here's $50
You just won a free Taco Bell taco thanks to World Series
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
Astros will win '19 World Series, says writer who predicted '17 win
Show More
Astros players known to give back on and off the field
Celebrate the Astros with these eats and treats
Mariachi band shows love for Astros with twist to classic tune
ABC's slate of XFL games revealed for 2020 rebooted season
Lawmakers propose bill to ban youth football
More TOP STORIES News