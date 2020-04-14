The Crawfish Shack is one of the best spots in town for mudbugs

CROSBY, Texas -- The Crawfish Shack in Crosby, Texas typically serves more than 6,000 pounds of mudbugs in one day.

There's usually a long line with people who will wait up to an hour to get the spicy crawfish.

They are open January through early June of each year and sell live crawfish by the sack, boiled crawfish and shrimp.

The Crawfish Shack is closed on Mondays and open from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 12-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Visit their Facebook page for updated information due to the COVID-19 crisis.
