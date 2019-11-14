Meet the retired Houston firefighter making the most creative donuts in town

Pena's Donuts and Diner is one of two restaurants Raymond Pena, a retired Houston firefighter, owns in the Houston-area. But his love of donuts started as a kid, when his mom would bring home boxes of treats from her own donut shop.

In this "Bite Size," see why Pena was at the forefront of creative donuts, the challenges he faced in balancing his firefighting career with his donut career and the reason his father is the driving force behind his newest location, which combines donuts and food!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
abc13 plus pearlandfooddonuts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fugitive, innocent bystander found dead in apartment near Spring
Woman critically injured after being shot in head while driving
13 Investigates: Significant jail time rare after kids get hold of guns
Teens in stolen SUV cause crash that kills woman: HPD
Gerrit Cole declines Astros' 1-year qualifying offer
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett hits Steelers' Rudolph in head with helmet
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
Show More
Read student's heartbreaking text to mom during Saugus shooting
What we know about the suspect in the Saugus High School shooting
Digital Deal of the Day
Oldest son saved siblings when hoverboard burned home: Family
Get paid $1,000 to watch Hallmark Christmas movies
More TOP STORIES News