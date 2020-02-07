Houston jewelry store creates blinged-out pieces for Hollywood's biggest stars

Diamonds are in the DNA for the Shaftel family in Houston, Texas.

Keith Shaftel launched his jewelry business in the 1970s and it's become a family affair with his son and daughter working in the shop.


They started out with one-of-a-kind pieces for families like them. Now the Shaftels are designing for stars around the world!

You've seen their jewelry on the red carpet at the biggest Hollywood events, including the Academy Awards.


But even with all the glitz and glamour, Shaftel says his pieces are only worth the happiness that it brings others.
