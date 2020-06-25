Meet the man behind this 'hot rod short bus' and his mission for people with disabilities

RICHMOND, Texas -- Chris Pulley was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy type 3 when he was 12.

The Richmond, Texas native lost his ability to walk by his second year of college, and he has been in a wheelchair ever since.

For two and a half years, Pulley restored a 1957 Ford V500 short bus into a fully handicap accessible bus that looks like a hot rod.

He named his organization "Beyond DA Bus" because he hopes it will start a conversation.

Pulley said, "The bus will draw you in. But it's really about getting people with disabilities out doing activities they didn't think they could do."

If you would like to learn more about Beyond DA Bus, visit beyonddabus.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
richmondpumpeddisabilitybuscommunity strongabc13 plusktrkgood newsabc13 plus richmond rosenberglocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Texas
Officials say unemployed Texans will have to look for work
'Pose' star Hailie Sahar breaks silence at ABC13 town hall about molestation
'Pose' stars tackle anti-trans violence in ABC13 town hall
House passes sweeping police overhaul after Floyd's death
Heavy rain has cleared out, here's where we'll see more
Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston sky
Show More
The restaurant promise hoping to help slow down COVID-19
5 things to know about 'Godzilla Dust Cloud' coming to Houston
How to stay healthy when Saharan dust cloud enters Houston
United Memorial Medical Center adds more beds for COVID-19 patients
Texas Medical Center says hospitals will have enough beds
More TOP STORIES News