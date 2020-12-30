localish

This holiday light display has been turning heads for 35 years!

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -- This Light Display has been turning heads for 35 years!

The Martel's Christmas Wonderland has a walk-through display and 15-foot Ferris wheel.


The family starts putting up decorations on September 1st and every year they try to make it bigger and better. This year they made their debut on ABC's The Great Christmas Light fight taking home the $50K prize.


