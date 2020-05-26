localish

This hidden house in the forest is turning heads!

This unique house in the forest is turning heads! What started out as a sketch on paper, turned into a reality when the house was built in 1988. The owners partnered with local architect, Art Dyson, to create a house that some say resembles a hobbit house from Lord of the Rings. The house is now for sale for $599,000.

