localish

This hidden gem takes you to India without leaving Texas

STAFFORD, TX -- The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir is a hidden gem in the Sugar Land/Stafford area of Texas. Each of the 33,000 individual pieces were hand carved in India and shipped to Houston where it took 18-months to construct back in 2004. Its made of Turkish limestone and Italian marble. The Mandir is a place to practice Hindu cultural traditions which date back thousands of years to India. Members gather to offer prayers and to be with family and friends. It's also a campus for a lot of activity for both adults and children. Students take part in classes about culture, religion, family values as well as music and physical activities.

Over the past year, the Mandir has been closed due to the pandemic. Activities and classes have been virtual, and members are hoping the campus can soon return to some kind of normalcy when it is safe to do so. You can learn more about the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir by visiting www.baps.org
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
staffordarchitectureabc13 plusarts & culturektrkindiadiversitylocalishabc13 plus sugar landculture
LOCALISH
Spectrum Designs uplifts individuals with Autism
Fourth grader on a mission to change the world with lemonade stand
Episode 1: Live Your Best Life
Belfast baker serves up the best of Ireland in SF
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as George Floyd stopped moving
In Derek Chauvin trial, defense promises video evidence too
You're vaccinated, so what do you need to know now?
Big rig crash on I-10E could take hours to clear up
Texan Live's Game of the Week features 2 top 10 teams in TX
Big temp drop on a big wind Wednesday
IRS sending payment to people who don't normally file tax return
Show More
Texans GM becomes 1st on team to speak on Watson allegations
White House expanding pause on student loan interest, collections
Rice University announces student body expansion
More than 4,000 migrants, many kids, crowded into Texas facility
Houston opens up 3,000 vaccine appointments for later this week
More TOP STORIES News