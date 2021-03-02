all good

This group of doctors administered 4,000 COVID-19 shots in one day

By Beccah Hendrickson
PHILADLEPHIA -- The Black Doctor's COVID-19 Consortium in Philadelphia was founded at the start of the pandemic to help vulnerable neighborhoods in the fight against the virus.

With the vaccine now available, the consortium recently held a 24-hour clinic in North Philadelphia for those who live in highly affected zip codes and are also most likely to get sick from the virus.

That list includes the elderly, essential workers, and those with high-risk conditions.

Through their vaccination drive, more than 4,000 people were vaccinated during the marathon session.

Many of them waiting in an hours-long line in the snow, but all were grateful to have some protection against the virus.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiawpviblack history monthall goodlocalishcovid 19
ALL GOOD
Trio of Black, female activists inspire change
New drive-in lets you enjoy first run feature movies from the safety of your car
COVID van comes to your home or business to provide testing
Grandson brings grandma on epic bucket list trip
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas becomes biggest state to lift COVID-19 mask mandate
Mayor Turner and Judge Hidalgo tried to appeal to Gov. Abbott
'This will kill Texans,' Dems say of Abbott reopening state
5 things to know about COVID-19 relief bill headed to Senate
Majority of Houston-area ISDs will still require masks
Biden: US will be able to vaccinate all adults by end of May
Grandmother and grandson found dead in SE Houston home
Show More
Road rage bullet '1 millimeter' from killing girl with special needs
Sunny skies with mild afternoon temps
13 killed when semi-truck hits SUV in Southern California: CHP
Southwest offering $29 ticket from Houston to New Orleans
Nutcracker Market Spring event returns in person
More TOP STORIES News