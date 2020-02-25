This cheerleader became a boxing champ

GARY, Ind. -- This cheerleader became a world boxing champion!
As a teenager, Mary McGee found herself in a boxing gym.
"I walked up to the coach in my cheerleading uniform and said, 'I want to be a boxer,'" McGee said.
After giving the sport a try, training herself and winning several fights, a coach finally paid Mary some attention.
Now, Mary brought the IBF Women's Super Lightweight title to her hometown of Gary, Indiana.
"I left my hometown to go fight for a title and actually brought it back," she said.
McGee started boxing when she was a little older than 13-year-old and has now been boxing for nearly 20 years.
